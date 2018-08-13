Winston 100 Wellness on Wheels “rides” off Monday

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Something new is happening in Winston County in an effort to promote healthy living.

The Winston 100 Wellness on Wheels kicked off Monday evening at the Noxubee Wildlife Refuge.

- Advertisement -

10 bikers from Winston County, didn’t let the rain stop them from pedaling 10 miles at the refuge.

For the next 5 weeks, those involved will go 100 miles. They’ll meet in a group on Monday evenings to ride, and once week they commit to driving 10 miles on their own.

Winston County Extension Agent, Jim McAdory says the state is ranked pretty low when it comes to healthy lifestyles and he hopes this will motivate others.

“Hopefully an effort like this will get people interested in coming out, exercising, learning about their health, learn about their health numbers, BMI score and be more proactive in taking care of their health,” said McAdory.

Winston County residents have a bigger picture when it comes to riding.

“There are a number of people who like to bike. We don’t have a bike routes in town yet and it’s my hope one day we will have a bike route in town. On the streets or on the sidewalks,” said Louisville resident Lisa Suttle.

Several businesses are sponsoring Winston 100 Wellness on Wheels.

McAdory says he hopes the program can go statewide..