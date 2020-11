WINSTON COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies continue to investigate a deadly shooting.

Steve Watkins died Monday after being shot multiple times.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened Monday at a home on Tuck Wilks Road, just outside of Noxapater.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says investigators are waiting on a preliminary autopsy result.

No one has been arrested.

The case will likely be presented to a grand jury.