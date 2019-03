- Advertisement -

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies are searching for the person that set three vehicles on fire.

A Chevrolet Tahoe, a truck and a Ford Mustang were all burned in the arson.

The vehicles were set on fire Wednesday about 10:30 PM on Sylvester Hudson Road.

Investigators are offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, call Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.