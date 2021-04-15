Winston County deputies searching for wanted man

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies continue to search for a wanted man.

Investigators are charging 54-year-old Douglas Turner Jr. of Louisville with domestic violence, breaking and entering, simple assault, and fleeing law enforcement.

Deputies found his stuck vehicle near Mt. Olive Road and D. Simms Road about eight o’clock last night.

Turner abandoned the vehicle and took off.

He’s about six feet tall.

If you know where Turner is call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.