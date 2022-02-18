Winston County man missing, last seen in Forest, Miss.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing Winston County man.

Jerry Maurice Gray was last seen in Forest, Mississippi Sunday, February 13th.

The 42-year-old Gray is 6 foot 1 and weighs about 250 pounds.

He was driving a black 2012 Ford Escape with Winston County license plate W-N-A-9-6-8-8

Gray may be in need of medical assistance.

If you know where he is or have any information on Jerry Maurice Gray, call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at 662-773-5881.