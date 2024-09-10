Winston County school lockdown after social media threat

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A reported school threat leads to a lockdown of a Winston County school and an arrest.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department said the threat was made on social media.

Law enforcement immediately went to Nanih Waiya Attendance Center and cleared the building.

Investigators said the person who made the threat was not on campus.

There were no injuries or weapons fired.

Sheriff Mike Perkins said the person who allegedly made the threat is a former student and in custody.

