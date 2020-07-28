Winston County Sheriff’s Department mourning the loss of Deputy Leon Glenn

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one their own.

While working his second job, Sheriff’s Deputy Leon Glenn went home for lunch Monday afternoon, where it’s believed he died from a heart attack.

- Advertisement -

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said Glenn was not only the perfect example of what a deputy should represent, but one that would go above and beyond to serve and protect his community.

“Leon Glenn was a tremendous tremendous law enforcement officer. He was a great deputy and he was a great friend,” said Pugh.

Glenn’s death caught Pugh by surprise.

“Really couldn’t believe it,” said Pugh. “It’s a very sobering thought that we’re not guaranteed tomorrow. That we don’t know what the lord has in store and that tomorrow might not be a day for us. He was one of the best friends I ever had and I will definitely miss him.”

Glenn joined the Winston County Sheriff’s Department in 1999.

And since then, his upbeat personality was infectious.

“He had a a really positive outlook on life,” said Pugh. “He had a really happy personality you know, he wasn’t a person that was grumpy or ill. He was always in a good mood, always enjoyed talking to you, always trying to do his best wherever he went and always tried to do his best for the public.”

Pugh said Glenn was the perfect role model to the community.

“He was really involved in the community, he was involved in his church,” said Pugh. “You know Leon was a great baseball player he was somebody that you can look up to. He was somebody that will always take time to talk to you.”

At this time, funeral arrangements are being sorted out.

Glenn was 50-year-old.