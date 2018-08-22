Winston Deputies Looking For Suspicious Truck

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Surveillance video catches a possible thief in Winston County.

Now, deputies want to know who was driving the truck caught on video.

A white Ford was seen leaving a home in the 200 block of Hull Road this past weekend.

The vehicle was seen leaving the property, at least twice, on Saturday.

Missing from the house is a 15 foot aluminum boat with a 25 horsepower outboard motor.

If you recognize the truck or have any information on the missing boat, call Winston County Crime Stoppers.