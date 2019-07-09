Winston kids learn how law enforcement works at Junior Deputy Academy

WINSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Local kids find out how their law enforcement works.

Fourteen young people were part of the Winston County Junior Deputy Academy this week.

- Advertisement -

The students got to spend time with deputies and learn about their jobs.

Sheriff Jason Pugh also brought in members of the Louisville Fire Department, EMS workers, local game wardens and troopers with MHP.

“Community policing is very important. It lets these young people learn who we are, learn what we do and learn not to be scared of us while we are out working. We want them to be able to interact with us, the fire department, EMS, game and fish and MHP,” said Sheriff Pugh.

We have learned that if you see a gun lying around, walk away and go tell an adult,” said camper Nathaniel Gibson.

Later this week, the students get to learn how investigators work a crime scene.

This is the fourth year for the camp.