‘Winter Jam’ makes big return to the BancorpSouth Arena

The popular Christian music tour features a diverse mix of artists

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – One of the biggest events has returned to the Bancorpsouth Arena.

After two years, Winter Jam returned to the Bancorpsouth Arena, bigger than ever.

Fans paid ten dollars at the door to see and hear some of the top acts in contemporary Christian music.

Bentley Bailey is youth pastor at Fig Hill Church of God in Hamilton. He brought more than twenty young people to the concert, which featured a diverse mix of Christian artists.

“It’s a place where people can go and praise God, sometimes you’re scared to do it along, so you got to do it in front of people,” Pastor Bailey said.

Through the years, Winter Jam has been one of the biggest events for the arena, and this year was no different.

“Since the re opening it probably is one of our largest attended events. We had really good crowds with Hank Jr., Riley Green, but I think this one far surpasses those,” said Kevan Kirkpatrick, executive director of the BancorpSouth Arena.

Winter Jam is an evening of entertainment from nine of the top Christian artists, but Winter Jam is a lot more than an evening of entertainment, there’s also a life changing message.

“It’s fun, people are entertained, but it’s not just a performance, it really is ministry and along with the music, there’s a message in the music and they point people to Christ,” said J.J. Jasper, morning DJ for American Family Radio.

It’s estimated that more than 9 thousand people attended Winter Jam.

Winter Jam 2022 is on tour in the United States through the end of this month.