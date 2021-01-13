Winter Weather Advisory in effect this Wednesday morning

SUMMARY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas along and south of Highway 82 until 10 am Wednesday as a bit of wintry precipitation is pushing through our region the next several hours. Intermittent sleet and a light glaze is possible on the roads. Drive with caution.

WEDNESDAY: After a cold and frosty start to our day in the 20s, expect mostly cloudy skies as a weak disturbance pushes through. Maybe a slight chance of a wintry mix this morning and a stray sprinkle early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light SW winds.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Turning cooler and breezy with the passage of a weak cold front. Highs around 50. Lows near 30 degrees Friday night.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30 Sunday night.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

