Winter Weather Possible Friday (Updated 3 PM Thursday)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mild and showery conditions will hold through the evening. Look for temperatures to hover in the low 60s through midnight. Heavier rain is likely between midnight and sunrise. Some locations may see over 1” of rain. Temperatures will fall into the 30s in most spots for the morning commute. A mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet is possible by sunrise generally NW of the Trace.

FRIDAY: The threat of a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is highest between sunrise and noon generally along and NW of the Trace. The potential is there for a coating to perhaps 1/4” of ice along with some sleet and snow accumulation up to 1”. Keep in mind elevated surfaces like bridges will cool down first. Light snow is also possible across northeast Mississippi and northwest Alabama from late morning into the afternoon, generally along and north of I-22. Anywhere from a trace to 1” may occur. A light wintry mix is possible farther south towards Columbus, West Point, and Starkville during the day but any issues look to be minor or nonexistent. Temperatures will cool into the low 30s and upper 20s during the day. Northwest winds between 15 and 25 will produce wind chill values in the low 20s and teens. The gusty winds will help to dry out the roads which should reduce the black ice threat Friday night.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies will develop but it’ll stay breezy. Temperatures look to plummet into the low 20s with wind chill values in the mid to low teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny weather returns. Highs will be mainly in the mid 30s. Breezy NW winds will make it feel cool all day long.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold weather is on tap. Lows should be in the mid to upper teens.

SUNDAY: Another mostly sunny day is likely. Well below average highs in the upper 30s look like a good bet for now.

NEXT WEEK: A brief warm up well into the 40s is on tap for Monday but another shot of cold air returns after that. The week looks fairly benign weather-wise and that’s always a good thing this time of year.

