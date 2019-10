LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County woman is flown to an area hospital after a four wheeler crash.

It happened Friday evening around 6 p.m. near Hardy Billups Road.

Witnesses on the scene say the driver of the four wheeler hit a gravel part of the road and over corrected.

The four wheeler then flipped.

The woman had a laceration on her according to the witness.

The accident is still under investigation.