Woman and unborn child dies in crash in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An afternoon crash in Oktibbeha County claims the lives of a woman and her unborn child.

Just before 3:30 Tuesday afternoon the Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Highway 82 in Oktibbeha County.

23-year-old Makayla Coggins of Maben was traveling East on Highway 82, when she lost control of her Ford Expedition, ran off the left side of the road, and turned over in the median.

Coggins and her unborn child suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Four other children in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.