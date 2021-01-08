Woman arrested in Webster County for sneaking contraband to inmate

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is arrested in Webster County after allegedly furnishing contraband to an inmate at the Webster County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Department took to its Facebook page to announce that Cassey Wells was arrested Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

Wells allegedly hid contraband in hygiene products she was delivering to another female inmate.

Wells is currently awaiting her bond hearing.

In addition to Wells’ mugshot, the department posted this warning… “If you plan to bring an inmate contraband, plan to become an inmate.”