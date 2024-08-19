Woman faces charges for allegedly helping someone evade police

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alcorn County woman is in the Monroe County jail accused of helping someone evade law enforcement.

Ashanti Kinyatta Triplett of Rienzi was charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Triplett was accused of trying to help Bryson Warren get away from Amory police.

During a search for a wanted suspect last Wednesday, police attempted to question Warren who was a passenger in a vehicle.

The female driver of that vehicle drove away and later dropped Warren off.

He was arrested a short time later.

He is the suspect in a shooting in Corinth that happened on August 10.

Ashanti Triplett was believed to be the driver of the vehicle he was in.

Triplett was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact.

She has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

