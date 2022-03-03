Woman files federal lawsuit against city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman claims she was punched and thrown to the ground two different times in a federal lawsuit.

Shaquera Wilson claims the officers used excessive force after she was pulled over this past August at Cypress Park Apartments.

In the lawsuit, Wilson says she was pulled from her car and detained.

She alleges an officer grabbed her, put his arms between Wilson’s body and the handcuffs, and used force in an upward direction.

Wilson also says in the lawsuit that she was placed in a headlock, punched in the stomach several times, thrown to the ground twice, and injured.

The lawsuit claims the Columbus police department does not investigate or enforce its excessive force policies.

Former officer Lamont Mosley and six officers listed as John Doe are mentioned in the lawsuit.

Wilson is seeking $750 thousand dollars in damages from the court for the alleged constitutional violations.

In the suit, Wilson also asks the court to prohibit anyone in the lawsuit from seeking retaliation.

The city says it is aware of the lawsuit but cannot comment on pending litigation.