Woman from Corinth pleads guilty to capital murder

gavel court trial

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to capital murder for the murder of a two year old child.

District Attorney Jason Herring said Twenty five year old Makallie Elizabeth Durham was arrested two years ago after a two year old child in her care was found in a home with multiple bruises and marks. That child later died. An eleven month old sibling of that child was found with non life threatening injuries.

The injuries to both children were determined to be non accidental.

Circuit Judge Michael Mills Junior sentenced Durham to the maximum of life in prison for the capital murder charge and an additional forty years for child abuse.

Durham will not be eligible for parole or any other form of release.

