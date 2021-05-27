Woman has purse snatched in Trinity Place parking lot

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second time in less than three days, someone tries to take a woman’s purse in a parking lot in Columbus.

This morning’s incident happened at the apartments at Trinity Place.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says no arrest has been made in the incident.

Police are looking for a black male in his 30’s driving a black Nissan Altima or a Maxima with tinted windows.

A spokesperson from Trinity says the resident was returning from shopping.

The victim was knocked down but not seriously injured.

Trinity says it is increasing security measures around its campus for residents and staff.

Shelton says another purse snatching incident happened at TJ Max and an attempted purse snatching at Walmart in Columbus.

Police have a person of interest in the case.