LOWNDES CO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County woman, accused of running over her boyfriend is indicted.

April Keefer is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence. The incident happened on Highway 12 back in May.

Deputies found the man lying under the front of a pick-up truck, and Keefer in the driver’s seat.

The victim told deputies he was working under the hood of the truck, when Keefer got inside, cranked up the truck, and ran over him.