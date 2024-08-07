Woman sentenced to 40 years for aggravated DUI

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tennessee woman will spend 40 years in prison for aggravated DUI.

It was nearly two years ago when Brittany Norris hit another car head-on while driving on Mississippi Highway 365.

A 13-year-old boy was killed in the accident. His mother and sister were permanently injured.

The 36-year-old pled guilty to three counts of aggravated DUI Tuesday in circuit court in Tishomingo County.

Investigators said Norris was driving under the influence of a substance that caused her to be impaired. Judge Michael Mills presided over the case.

