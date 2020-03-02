Woman serving murder conviction for Pontotoc shooting dies

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A female inmate serving a murder conviction for a 1995 Pontotoc shooting died Monday morning.

Patricia Wilhite, 68, died at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson on Monday. No foul play was suspected in her death.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Wilhite was serving life without parole for a 1995 murder in Pontotoc County. Her first trial ended in a mistrial. A second trial was held in Monroe County.

She was found guilty and sentenced on April 18, 1998.

Wilhite had been an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County since 1998.