Woman sustains injuries in Tupelo shooting; Investigation ongoing

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A woman was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday evening.

Police arrived at South Feemster Lake Road shortly before 7 p.m. for a shooting.

The victim was taken to NMMC ER for a gunshot wound.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

