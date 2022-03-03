Woman to spend 40 years in prison for killing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman will spend the next 40 years in prison for killing a Columbus man.

Victoria Slayton must serve every day of the sentence under the plea deal.

She pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Slayton was involved in the shooting death of Marcus Pate in October 2018.

Investigators believe Pate was killed during a robbery inside of his 11th Street South apartment.

Slayton was originally charged with capital murder.

Malcolm Hill has also been charged with capital murder in the case. He has not gone to trial.