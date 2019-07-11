Women’s Amateur Golf Championship coming to Old Waverly Golf Course

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Women’s Amateur Golf Championship will soon be coming to West Point.

This year, more than 100 women will compete in the event at the Old Waverly Golf Course.

Golfers will tee off beginning on August 5, with the competition lasting all week.

Organizers have spent the past few months gearing up for the big event.

“Hospitality is very important for a championship like this. We want the girls to leave here remembering their experience here at Old Waverly. There are a lot of committees formed and a lot of volunteers that have gone into hosting this championship,” said USGA championship director Rachel Sadowski.

“We are ready for these 156 participants to come in and play this championship venue. We are hoping a lot of spectators come and support it. It will be on TV, so we are excited to see the scores and to see these talented young ladies come and visit Old Waverly for their championship venue,” said Old Waverly head golf professional Greg Flanagan.

Volunteers are still needed for the beginning of the event.

If you would like to volunteer, visit www.oldwaverly.com.