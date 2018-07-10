WorkKeys Assessment Program issues statement on Yokohama incident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI was the first to tell you about the dismissal of workers at Yokohama for failing to meet pre-employment requirements. Among those are passing the Work Keys job assessment program.

WCBI has confirmed fraudulent Work Keys assessment certificates are being circulated and used on job applications.

The focus now shifts to where the documents came from.

The WorkKeys tests are given at area community colleges and other sites but the tests are created by the American College Testing corporation. That’s the company who gives the college admission test known as the ACT.

WCBI contacted ACT, who did acknowledge they were aware of the situation. The spokesman would not say who they think is the source of the questionable certificates but did issue this statement:

“The integrity of our solutions is very important to ACT. We are investigating the matter and per our corporate policies, we do not provide comment on ongoing investigations,” said ACT Spokeswoman Tarah DeSousa.

The ACT spokeswoman did say employers can go to a WorkKeys site to verify certificate numbers.