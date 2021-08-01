Workweek forecast

SUMMARY: Rain and storms will linger around Monday to kick off the week but things will dry out nicely starting Tuesday. We’ll enjoy a respite from the extreme heat and humidity during the midweek period before summer cranks back up by next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a 30-40% chance of lingering showers and storms. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds NE 2-4 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50% chance of showers and storms. The odds of rain along with humidity levels will begin to drop during the afternoon. Highs mainly in the low to mid 80s. Winds NE 3-8 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90. Lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and more humid. A daily 20% chance of pop-up storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows in the 70s.

