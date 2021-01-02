YMCA will continue safety protocols through the new year

YMCA in Columbus has seen an uptick in visitors one day into the New Year.

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)- The New Year brings new faces to local gyms, and folks are getting a head start on their New Year resolution.

Due to the pandemic, the facility is making sure members follow safety guidelines while exercising.

Employees say new deals for membership is one of the reasons more people are visiting their gym.

“We’re making it more accessible and affordable for them by running a special; so our joining fee is pretty drastically discounted right now. The sooner people come in the more they save” said membership director Cynthia Mutch.

YMCA will continue to use safety protocol for all visitors.

“We’re encouraging asking all of our members to wipe down the equipment before and after use and our equipment is being cleaned by a staff member on a daily basis and then of course we’re all wearing masks in and out of the building” said Mutch.

Folks are encouraged to join and take advantage of the deals.