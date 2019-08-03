Young Men Who Care organization hosts back-to-school bash for upcoming school year

With school right around the corner, there's still time for one last summer bash...a back-to school bash that is. On Saturday, kids and parents in Starkville gathered for a school supply drive..all put together by the Young Men Who Care Organization.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI)- While families prepare for a new school year, organizations are still lending a helping hand to kids be fully equipped heading back into the classrooms.

With school right around the corner, there’s still time for one last summer bash…a back-to school bash that is…

On Saturday, kids and parents in Starkville gathered for a school supply drive..all put together by the Young Men Who Care Organization.

Event Coordinator McKenzie Rogers says this group was put together to connect with the community…especially the youth.

” We are pretty much big brothers and role models to them,” said Rogers.

Young Men Who Care was created to inspire, navigate, and mentor kids within the Starkville community.

Since last year, the organization has provided events to help the kids learn and explore.

” Our goal is to impact and to lead and to guide our youth into a better future,” said Rogers.

Rogers says being in this organization is an opportunity for him to help guide kids in a positive direction.

” To let them know that it’s more than running the streets and get into all sorts of activity that they don’t need to get into. Let them know that they’re not alone in the walk of life,” said Rogers.

And it’s not only school supplies most of these kids received today.

” Mentoring, inspirational speaking, motivational speaking, and pretty much doing anything we can to help advance them in life and succeed,” said Rogers.

It’s important, Rogers says, that Young Men Who Care keep their focus on the community to help further success of children.

Young Men Who Care provided over 100 kids with a backpack, school supplies, and lunch.