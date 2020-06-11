Young voters discuss importance of making voice heard at the polls

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Across the state and country, organizers at justice rallies have used the events to encourage people to vote, especially the younger generation.

Many of those who have been taking to the streets calling for unity have not been able to make their voices heard where it counts — at the ballot box.

They hoped their numbers in the street would turn into lines at the polls.

“The only way that things are going to change by law or state statute is going to be through your power of voting,” said Austin Baugus, a local voter.

“That’s the most important thing that I tell my friends, if you are not registered to vote please register to vote and use that voice when you have it,” said Blake Moore, also a voter.

Those are the words of young voters — who now have the opportunity to bring about the change they want to see.

One thing they wanted to see was a new Mississippi state flag.

“There is a huge group of us that are now of age who haven’t been able to have a say as far as the flag goes,” said Baugus. “And I believe that we should be able to use that right if enough people believe it should change, it should change, and vice versa. As long as there is the ability to make our opinions and thoughts on the issue heard.”

Mississippi’s flag has been the last in the nation to contain a Confederate symbol, and these young voters said it’s time to change that.

“People need to understand that changing the flag is not going to change history, history is history,” said Moore. “It just makes Mississippi more welcoming and more inclusive to the next generation that are going to come after us versus the generation that made the flag and what were known for now. I feel like my generation specifically is very keen on improving the reputation of Mississippi as a whole.”

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office reported just over 5,000 new voters have registered since May 10.

If someone registered to vote at a rally this past weekend, that most likely has not been processed.

It could be the end of the month before those numbers are in.