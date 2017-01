JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – An area brewery is asking for support for a bill that would allow it to sell beer on-site.

A bill in the Senate and House would allow limited on-site alcohol sales. The Water Valley-based Yalobusha Brewing Company is among the groups asking for support.

Mississippi and Georgia are the last states to not allow direct sales at breweries. Mississippi ranks last in the country in craft breweries per capita.