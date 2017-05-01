Black Caucus Members To Boycott Conference Over State Flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – There’s a boycott of an upcoming legislative conference because of Mississippi’s state flag.

Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus members said Monday they’re boycotting the Southern Legislative Conference, which is an annual meeting.

They said they won’t go because Mississippi won’t take out the Confederate symbol from the flag.

Lawmakers from 15 states are planning on meet in Biloxi July 29 through August 2.

A press release from the MLBC said there needs to be a more “inclusive environment” in Mississippi. The Caucus has requested that SLC supports its efforts to replace the flag with one that “all Mississippians can fly proudly.”