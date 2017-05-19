BREAKING: Shooting Victim, Man In Custody, Have Previous Shooting Incident Connection

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Sources confirmed Friday night to WCBI both the identity of the victim in a deadly shooting in Tupelo and his previous connection to a young man whom police have in custody.

Sources tell WCBI 20-year-old Daiquarrius Pounds died in the shooting Friday. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 2015, playing football for the Golden Wave.

The person in custody is a 16-year-old young man. WCBI is not releasing his name because he’s under the age of 18. He isn’t facing charges at this time. Police said Friday afternoon that they were questioning him.

The connection is to a December shooting. Pounds was one of the men facing a charge for a shooting at Theron Nichols Park Dec. 22. WCBI’s sources have confirmed the young man in custody was also connected to that shooting in December.

The photo (left) shows Pounds on the day of a court appearance, Jan. 11.

That shooting left one person paralyzed. Six other people are facing charges in that incident, two for aggravated assault. Pounds was facing a charge of “conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.”

Friday afternoon’s shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police say they got a call of shots fired on Shonda Circle. They say they found Pounds’ body at the scene.