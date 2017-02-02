Chickasaw School Consolidation Bill Passes Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A bill passed the Mississippi Senate Thursday afternoon that would consolidate the school boards and central offices of the Houston and Chickasaw County school districts. Senate Bill 2463 will now move to the House.

The bill would take effect July 1 of 2019 and would put a new superintendent in place. It passed with no discussion on the floor.

The new school board and superintendent would be able to decide how many teachers and staff members the district will need. No schools would close if the bill becomes law.

The bill does not mention any changes for the Okolona School District.