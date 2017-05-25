Dry To Round Out Work Week.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds, but we stay dry today. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds at 7-14 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots may flirt with 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: We stay dry through much of the day, but a couple of afternoon and evening storms will be possible. Highs again in the upper 80s, with a few spots near 90. Chance of rain about 20%. One or two storms in the afternoon or evening could be strong.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms, with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chance around 60%.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and storms again through Memorial Day. The rain chance is around 40%, so while you may not need to cancel any outdoor plans, having an indoor backup plan would be a good idea.