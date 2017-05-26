Federal Lawsuit Filed In Reaction To Facebook Post

JACKSON (WCBI) – Grenada lawyer Carlos Moore is suing State Representative Karl Oliver and 2 other House members in connection with a Facebook post made by Oliver last weekend.

That post, for which Oliver has apologized for, said Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments in New Orleans. Oliver also stated he would do everything in his power to prevent the same from happening in Mississippi. Moore’s lawsuit claims Oliver’s post is a threat towards him because of Moore’s legal efforts to have the Mississippi flag removed from government buildings and public schools. A federal judge has ruled against Moore in that case but an appeal is pending before the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The Oliver suit does have one unusual request. A federal judge is being asked to make Oliver, Representatives John Read and Doug McLeod along with another defendant to read 2 books about lynchings and submit what amounts to a book report to the court if Moore wins the case.

You can read the complete complaint here:

moore v oliver