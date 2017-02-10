House Could Block Proposal To Expand Governor’s Power

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi lawmakers could rethink, and possibly block, a proposal to give the governor more power over state boards that license architects, cosmetologists and others.

The House passed House Bill 1425 on Thursday, but held it for the possibility of more debate.

Under the bill, dozens of occupational licensing boards would have to send any proposed regulations to the governor, who could approve, modify or veto them.

Republican Rep. Toby Barker of Hattiesburg gave an impassioned speech Friday, saying it’s a bad idea to put more power into the hands of any governor from any political party.

After his speech, the House voted by a wide margin to keep the bill on hold.

The bill will die if it is not released to the Senate by a Monday deadline.