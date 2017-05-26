Noxubee Woman Accused Of Trying To Sell Her Child Online

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is accused of trying to sell her kid on multiple websites.

Jamonica Cotton, 24, is charged with sale of a minor child.

Investigators say people first saw the alleged sale proposition on Facebook.

Soon after, calls started being made to law enforcement.

We have blurred the child’s face.

A picture of the child was posted online with the caption, “For Sale Do Anybody Wants To Buy Her Best Offer I Would Take” with the amount of $123,456,789.

Under that caption is the location of Macon, Mississippi.

“It’s not a joke. It’s a travesty to do that. So, there’s no way you’re gone do that and you won’t catch everybody’s eye. Like I said, just about every sheriff’s department around here called me. I even talked to the highway patrol, talked to the D.A.’s office, because when it got up everybody started calling…once the post got up. It was like, to my knowledge on four different websites,” said Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree.

The child is now in the custody of the Department of Human Services.