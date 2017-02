WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)-The city of West Point was fun and festive Friday night

Hundreds turned out at the Civic for the 7th annual Wine and Beer Tasting event to support the West Point Clay County Animal Shelter.

The event highlighted all of the supporters who make annual contributions to the shelter.

It also serves as the shelter’s largest fundraiser, and has raised as much as 14 thousand dollars in past years.

Organizers expected to surpass that amount this year.