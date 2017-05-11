One Person Is Dead After A Log Truck & Car Collide In Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a log truck and a car collide in southern Lowndes County.

The crash happened on Highway 45 Alternate, about two miles north of Crawford, about 1:15 PM on Thursday.

State troopers say it appears the driver of the Nissan Maxima changed lanes in front of the 18-wheeler in order to turn into the median.

The big rig hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.

At least two people were airlifted from the scene.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The driver of the log truck did not appear to be injured.

The conditions of the injured have not been released.

Both lanes of Highway 45 Alternate were closed as crews worked to save the lives of the people inside the car and land the helicopters.

The highway is now open.