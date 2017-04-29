Severe Storms on Sunday

SEVERE WEATHER IS POSSIBLE SUNDAY FROM 10AM TO 1AM. MAIN THREATS ARE DAMAGING WINDS, A FEW TORNADOES AND FLASH FLOODING.

SATURDAY EVENING: Temperatures look to settle into the low 70s. It’ll be muggy and windy out with strong south winds continuing through the night. Look for increasing clouds by morning.

SUNDAY: We expect a line of strong to severe storm to approach our area from the west by mid-morning on Sunday. The good news is that this is NOT looking like a big tornado outbreak… but there is the potential for a few embedded tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and instances of hail as the line of storms moves through. Some flooding is also possible with expected rainfall totals between 1″ and 3″ with locally higher amounts. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy southerly winds will be the norm out ahead of the line of storms. The threat for storms in the Golden Triangle, Tupelo and West Alabama will last from 10AM to 1AM before we’ll be willing to call all clear.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny conditions return along with cooler highs in the mid 70s. Look for lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Another nice day is on tap with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances go up to 60% with a developing storm system. It’s too early to tell if strong or severe storms will occur in our area but it bears watching. Highs stay in the low 80s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Cool and damp weather may settle for the end of the work week. Numerous showers are likely Thursday with more in the way of spotty activity on Friday. Either way you slice it our area may see some chilly days with highs in the 60s and day we say 50s Friday if some model solutions are right. We’re cautiously optimistic that the unsettled weather will move east by Saturday when the Market Street Festival in Columbus takes place. But for now, we’ll keep a 30% chance for an isolated shower.

NEXT WEEKEND: The general trend is that through next weekend, the trends are suggesting cooler and drier weather. We could have an isolated shower or two, but the heat and humidity looks likely to hold off through the weekend, perhaps even longer. It’ll be nice to get some cooler, drier weather in here to start May, as summer is just around the corner!

