Showers and Storms Through the Week

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area. While one or two storms could have gusty winds and heavy downpours, widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms again likely through the day. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Our driest day of the week will still bring around the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: A bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms again possible

FRIDAY: Highs again reach the mid to upper 80s, with scattered showers and storms.

WEEKEND: Rain chances stick around for the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. We’re watching the potential for a weather system to move in which might finally help push out the rain and storms and bring us a bout of dry weather early next week. As we get closer, we’ll fine-tune those details for you.

