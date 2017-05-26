Stormy Memorial Day Weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. A few spots could flirt with 90 degrees. Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy through the day and warm. Highs in the upper 80s to about 90. Overnight, a complex of storms, some of which will be strong, will start to approach our area from the west overnight, mainly after midnight.

SUNDAY: A cold front slows and may stall to our northwest bringing scattered storms through the day. Chance of rain about 50% Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some storms could be strong. Showers and storms will continue overnight on Sunday.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and storms continue through Memorial Day, with highs around 80. Chance of rain about 60%. Hopefully you can stay dry, but make backup plans to bring outdoor plans indoors just in case. When thunder roars, go indoors.

NEXT WEEK: We will keep low end rain chances on the board Tuesday through Thursday, with about a 20-30% chance of rain each day. Highs will remain in the 80s.