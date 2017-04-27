Tornado touchdown in Leake and Neshoba Counties

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Tornado Track

Tornado Track

The National Weather Service office in Jackson confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down late Wednesday evening on April 26th, 2017.  It began about 10:30 p.m. near Walnut Grove in southeastern Leake County.  The tornado traveled 10.7 miles through the Rosebud community before dissipating in southwestern Neshoba County along county road 402.  Several trees were uprooted or snapped along the path while a few outbuildings and sheds were damaged.  Several homes sustained roof and siding damage.

Share:

Related News

4 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Passenger who was dragged off jetliner settles with United
Read More»
41 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Guest
Read More»
47 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Rotary Choir
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup