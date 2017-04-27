Tornado touchdown in Leake and Neshoba Counties

The National Weather Service office in Jackson confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down late Wednesday evening on April 26th, 2017. It began about 10:30 p.m. near Walnut Grove in southeastern Leake County. The tornado traveled 10.7 miles through the Rosebud community before dissipating in southwestern Neshoba County along county road 402. Several trees were uprooted or snapped along the path while a few outbuildings and sheds were damaged. Several homes sustained roof and siding damage.