Tupelo Police, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force Serve Warrants And Make Multiple Arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Today, Tupelo Police Department, in conjunction with officers from the U.S. Marshalls Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, served several search warrants and arrest warrants in Tupelo and Lee County.

These warrants are in reference to the aggravated assault case that occurred on Dec. 22, 2016 at Theron Nichols Parks. During that Dec. 2016 incident, multiple rounds were fired during a disturbance and 2 individuals were injured by gunfire.

The warrants were served simultaneously throughout the area earlier this morning.

A total of 7 adults and 1 juvenile have been taken into custody.

This investigation is still ongoing. More details will be released when available.