Two Charged In Prentiss County Kidnapping Case

Anthony Floyd Source: Prentiss County Sheriff's Office

Anthony Floyd
Andy Ambrocio Source: Prentiss County Sheriff's Office

Andy Ambrocio
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Booneville men are accused of holding a woman against her will and threatening to kill her in Prentiss County.

Andy Ambrocio, 23, and Anthony Gene Floyd, 26, are both charged with kidnapping.

The incident happened on County Road 5471 in the early morning hours of January 13th.

Sheriff Randy Tolar says 911 received several calls.

When deputies arrived they found the alleged victim, along with Ambrocio and Floyd.

Tolar says evidence was found to support the claim.

Ambrocio’s bond was set at $100,000.

Floyd’s is $50,000.

They both remain in jail and other arrests are possible.

