Video: UPDATE: Bonds Set, Charges Updated For Five Busted In GTR Burglary Ring

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The five people busted in what police suspect is a burglary ring in the Golden Triangle area have had bonds set and updated charges.

Stefon Cox is charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling and one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling. His bond was set at $100,000.00.

Daquan McFarland is charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling. No bond was set for McFarland because he is on a pre-trial diversion and was out on a previous felony bond in Clay County.

Tavarus Pigram is charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling and one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling. His bond is set at $70,000.00.

Jasimine Webber is charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling, and her bond is set at $25,000.00.

Jeanesha Cox is charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling. Her bond is set at $20,000.00.

One of the burglaries took place at Sierra Courts, two of them in Audobon Cove off of Holly Hills Road, and one at Falcon Lair on 31st Avenue North.

Columbus Police say more charges may be pending in this multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Bonds were set today by Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Ellis.

