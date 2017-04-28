Video: 2017 Columbus Relay For Life

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—Relay for life is an event that Columbus residents have been looking forward to all year long.

Volunteers from businesses, companies and organizations have been out here since noon today setting up and preparing to ensure that this year goes off without a hitch. Throughout the year community teams work to raise money and prepare for the actual event.

” Every year we are doing this and we are having to fight mother nature, it looks like today’s going to be nice a little breeze, keep you kind of cool. We come out here yearly bring Teams throughout the whole county. We have different banks businesses community organizations come in and they are doing fund raising for the relay for life,”said Relay For Life co-chair David Howell.

This year there are a total of 21 teams participating.