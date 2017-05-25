Video: Another Day, Another Ballot Count in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) –Call it a political Domino Effect. A ballot re-examination in one city race throws the outcome of another race into disarray.

On Wednesday, Okolona Election officials and Democratic Committee members met to certify the results of the Town Marshal race. During that count a ballot was tossed out, after it was found that that person was no longer registered to vote in Okolona. That settled the Marshal’s race, but it complicated the Ward 4 Alderman race.

It had ended in a 92 – 91 win for Imogene Armstrong. With the tossed ballot, that become a 91 all tie.

Thursday night, another meeting was set to break that tie. To do that the current Board of Aldermen voted 4 to 2 in favor of Armstrong. They then added those votes to the election totals; making the final tally 95 to 93.

Even though she came up short on votes, Regina Pickens says she still committed to making her town better.

“You know I wanted to win, but of course I didn’t; but I have other projects that I am working on, and I still will work with the city to get things done.”

The results now go to the Secretary of State’s office.