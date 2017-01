WASHINGTON, D.C. and TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI’s Allie Martin meets a father and son who will soon have a unique, shared experience.

Bryant Stubbs, Jr. is a Tupelo High School Freshman, and a member of the Golden Wave Marching Band. On Friday he will be performing in the parade following Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration. As it turns out, he is following in the footsteps of his dad, Bryant Stubbs, Sr., who marched in President George H.W. Bush’s Inaugural Parade in 1989.